The European Commission has released €7.9 billion to Ukraine to cover the country’s financial needs and ensure the operation of the state administration. This is the largest single payment under the European mechanism supporting Ukraine Facility.

“Ukraine continues to carry out reforms while defending itself every day. Today, we are providing nearly €8 billion – the largest payment to date. This clearly shows that real progress on reforms brings tangible results and benefits,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, Ukraine can count on European support as it resists Russian aggression and advances on its path towards membership of the European Union.

Ninth payment under the mechanism

The new tranche is the ninth payment under the Ukraine Facility – the EU’s main instrument for supporting Ukraine’s recovery, reforms and European integration. With it, total support under the Ukraine Plan reaches €40 billion, including external contributions from member states and partners, as well as funds channelled through the Ukraine Support Loan.

Of the funds released, €5.1 billion comes through the Ukraine Support Loan. This brings the total amount disbursed under the loan to more than €5.9 billion.

The funding was provided following an assessment of the implementation of the agreed reforms by the Ukrainian authorities. They concern the justice system, the fight against corruption and money laundering, financial markets, the management of public assets, energy, human capital, the business environment, decentralisation, agriculture and the digital transformation.

Another €15.7 billion remains available

According to the European Commission, a further €15.7 billion in European financial support remains available to Ukraine until the end of 2026. Of this amount, €10.2 billion is intended to strengthen Ukraine’s defence industry, while €3.9 billion is earmarked for budgetary support. Its disbursement depends on the fulfilment of the relevant conditions and reforms.

The European Commission notes that the Ukraine Facility has been in force since 1 March 2024 and provides for more than €50 billion in grants and loans for the period 2024–2027. The funding is tied to previously agreed reforms and is intended to support Ukraine’s macro-financial stability, recovery and modernisation.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi confirmed that the funds had already been credited to the state budget.

“This is vital support for maintaining financial stability and meeting the state’s priority needs amid a full-scale war,” he said.

Sources: bta.bg