The fall of two Russian missiles and a drone on Polish territory was likely an intentional provocation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. According to him, the actions were planned to coincide with the start of the military exercises of the “Coalition of the Willing”.

“We know that what fell on Polish territory came from Russia. Therefore – and this is not only my assessment, but also that of our foreign partners, including those from NATO – this does not look like an accident. It appears that we are dealing with an intentional provocation,” Tusk said.

Three objects fell in Poland

Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Polish airspace had been violated by three objects overnight. One of them was identified as an X-101 missile. The second was also probably a missile, while the third was most likely an unmanned aerial vehicle with a jet engine.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that the authorities were conducting operations at three locations – in Rudnik nad Sanem and Mołodycz in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, as well as in Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship.

The possible crash site near Nowy Lipowiec is located about 60 kilometres from the Polish-Ukrainian border. Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the area, while police erected temporary roadblocks. Schools in the settlement have suspended classes.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the “serious violations” of Polish airspace. “NATO aircraft were scrambled in response. These incidents are clearly dangerous – a consequence of the war that Russia continues to wage against Ukraine,” he wrote.

The incidents occurred during Russian strikes

The violation of Polish airspace occurred during another Russian attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic. According to Zelenskyy, eight people were killed and 30 were injured. Three bridges over the Dnipro River, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were also damaged.

Tusk said that the violations “do not appear to be accidental” and drew attention to their proximity to the military manoeuvres of European countries.

The “Coalition 26.2” exercise

The two-week “Coalition 26.2” exercise began in Poland on 9 November. Around 2,800 servicemen from Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, France and Sweden are taking part, with Poland providing logistical support. Turkey is participating in naval manoeuvres in Istanbul.

France and the United Kingdom are leading the Multinational Force for Ukraine – an initiative outside NATO under the broader “Coalition of the Willing”. The aim is to practise the deployment of forces for a possible mission in Ukraine after the end of the war and for the stabilisation of the country.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com