The Ukrainian Armed Forces said they had hit three large oil tanks at a pumping station near the Russian city of Almetyevsk in Tatarstan. The strike on the Kaleykino station was carried out on November 19, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

According to the Ukrainian military command, the target was the Kaleykino-1 station, a key hub of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Three RVSPA-50,000 tanks were hit. One of them caught fire, while the other two were damaged.

“The impact on three RVSPA-50,000 tanks at the Kaleykino-1 pumping station has been confirmed. They are among the largest oil storage tanks built in Russia. One of them caught fire, while the other two were damaged,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Each of these tanks can hold up to 50,000 cubic metres of oil. The facilities have a diameter of approximately 60 metres, and their height is comparable to that of a six-storey building. The tanks contain a floating pontoon that limits oil evaporation.

The facility is part of the oil infrastructure

The Kaleykino station receives and blends oil from various Russian regions, after which the crude is directed to refineries and the Druzhba oil pipeline system. Ukraine describes the station as part of the infrastructure that supports Russia’s oil revenues and the country’s economic potential.

Ukrinform notes that restoring or replacing such a tank cannot be completed in a short time. Its construction requires hundreds of tonnes of steel, a specially prepared foundation, and lengthy assembly and testing work.

Reuters and Ukrinform reported the statement by Ukraine’s General Staff. Russian regional authorities confirmed that an attack involving drones on oil tanks had taken place in Tatarstan, but the data they published did not contain the same assessment of the number and condition of the affected facilities. There has been no independent confirmation of the full extent of the damage.

“The consequences of previous strikes have also been confirmed,” Ukraine’s General Staff said, without providing further details. The military command said that Ukrainian forces would continue to attack facilities which, according to Kyiv, support Russia’s military and economic potential.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, kyivindependent.com