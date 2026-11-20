Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Estonia of lowering a new “Iron Curtain” and warned of political and diplomatic retaliatory measures over the planned closure of the border checkpoints between the two countries.

“If Tallinn proceeds with these plans, our country will take the necessary retaliatory political and diplomatic measures to protect our national interests,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference in Moscow.

According to her, Estonia’s actions “resemble attempts to lower a new ‘Iron Curtain’ under the pretext of a supposed threat from the East”.

Estonia to close checkpoints from December 1

The Estonian government confirmed that, from December 1, it will close the border checkpoints with Russia for security reasons. The measure will be reviewed after six months, when Tallinn will decide whether to keep it in force for a longer period.

The decision was announced after Estonia accused Russian military intelligence of organizing an arson attempt at a drone factory belonging to the Estonian defense company “Treod Systems”. The Kremlin denied the allegations.

Moscow warns of diplomatic response

Russia’s Foreign Ministry links the border closure to the overall deterioration of relations between Moscow and Tallinn. So far, the Russian side has not specified what concrete political or diplomatic measures it might take.

Estonia’s decision means that traffic through the land checkpoints to Russia will be suspended from December 1, while the future of the measure will depend on the assessment by the authorities in Tallinn after the six-month period expires.

Sources: bta.bg