Gold prices continued to decline, reaching their lowest level since September 2025. Spot prices fell to $3,513.54 per troy ounce before partially recovering to $3,585.92. In just one week, the metal lost around 8%.

The decline marks a sharp reversal after a record-breaking 2025, when gold hit 53 all-time highs. On January 28, 2026, the price reached $5,589.38 per troy ounce, but has since fallen by around one-third.

The Stronger Dollar Changes the Equation

The main pressure is coming from expectations of tighter monetary policy in the US. Markets are pricing in an approximately 99% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in December. Higher interest rates increase yields on US bonds and money market funds, while gold generates no current income.

Money market fund yields are between 4% and 5%. At the same time, the dollar’s appreciation makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“Gold can behave like a commodity or like a currency. At the moment, it is the currency argument that is dragging it down,” said Suki Cooper, head of commodities at Standard Chartered.

Reuters reported that gold also came under additional pressure from sell-offs in other assets. Some investors are selling positions in the precious metal to cover losses or quickly raise cash during declines in financial markets.

Central Banks Remain Buyers

The market is divided between individual investors and central banks. While retail buyers are turning away from non-interest-bearing assets, central banks continue to increase their gold reserves. Poland is among the buyers, while overall purchase volumes are 7% lower year on year.

“Gold is insurance, not a growth engine for a portfolio, and the mistake is to buy insurance when its price has soared into the sky,” financial adviser Evan Mills said.

Forecasts Remain Divided

Mark Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets, expects the price to decline to $3,500-$3,600 per troy ounce. According to him, the charts still show no clear signal of a trend reversal. He also notes that gold remains significantly above its ten-year average price of $2,127.

The longer-term outlook is more favorable, according to other analysts, including Amy Gower of Morgan Stanley and former US Mint director Philip Diehl. Diehl links the correction to the geopolitical shock and changes in US trade policy, but allows for a price recovery in 2027 if oil prices and interest rates normalize.

Sources: money.bg, uk.marketscreener.com