Two people have been killed and 42 injured in a Russian missile strike on the centre of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 20 November. The victims include a 20-year-old paramedic and a 7-year-old boy. Four children are among the injured, while 27 people are in serious condition.

The paramedic arrived at the scene with an emergency medical team but was injured and later died in hospital. The 7-year-old boy was also taken for treatment but died at 22:24.

“Three children are among the injured. A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition in hospital. Medics are fighting for his life,” Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said earlier.

According to data cited by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, 42 people had been injured by 23:00, including four children. Preliminary information indicates that 23 multi-storey residential buildings, a hospital and business premises were damaged. A restaurant, garages and cars were also damaged.

Nikolai Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said the ballistic strike had hit a busy area in the centre, near residential buildings and a restaurant.

Rescuers also injured

During the rescue operation, the site was attacked again with attack drones. Two police officers from the explosives disposal unit and two employees of Ukraine’s emergency service were injured in the strikes, the Dnipropetrovsk regional police said.

Russian strikes also hit the Dnipro district. A private house caught fire in the Obukhivka municipality. A 77-year-old man and two women aged 61 and 75 were injured.

The number of injured increased over the course of the evening: initially, Oleksandr Ganzha reported 20 injured people, including three children, while later the figure rose to 42. All those injured are receiving medical assistance, Oleksandr Vilkul said.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.com.ua, ukrinform.ua