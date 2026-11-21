Denmark has expelled the Russian military attaché after security services announced that they had foiled an assassination attempt against a Ukrainian-American citizen and established a link to Russian intelligence. The decision deepened the diplomatic conflict between Copenhagen and Moscow.

The incident took place on September 25, when police stopped a car near a concert hall north of Copenhagen. Firearms and knives were found inside. The event in Charlottenlund was canceled, and two people have been charged with attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said that the attack had been planned and initiated by Russian intelligence services, with individuals linked to a Danish criminal gang used to carry it out. The investigation must establish what specific actions the defendants took and what they knew about the alleged operation. Their guilt has not been established by a final court ruling.

“This is a clear message: we have exposed you,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said. He announced that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry and informed of the decision that the military attaché must leave the country within seven days.

Rasmussen also said that Denmark was working to further tighten the rules on Russian citizens’ access to Europe and was discussing suspending all nonessential visas. According to him, the country would not completely cut off communication with Moscow, as diplomatic dialogue remained necessary.

Moscow Promises Retaliatory Measures

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded with a warning of retaliatory measures. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that “Moscow will respond appropriately” to the expulsion of the military attaché. Russian authorities have not taken responsibility for planning the attack.

Danish services describe the case as the first known attempt at a Russian-organized assassination on Danish territory. PET chief Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen said that the operation demonstrated the Russian services’ readiness to use criminal networks and public events for operations in Europe.

At the same time, PET clarified that it did not assess the case as a general threat to Danish citizens or to people living in the country. The next stage is the criminal proceedings against the two defendants, while the diplomatic consequence is already in force: the Russian military attaché must leave Denmark, and Moscow is preparing its response.

Sources: theguardian.com, srpskanational.com