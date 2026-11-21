Overnight Russian attacks hit Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne region. An air raid alert was declared in the capital over a drone threat, and residents reported explosions. Ukraine’s Air Force also warned of a jet-powered drone heading toward Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration and Ukraine’s Air Force reported the danger during the night of November 21. Details about damage or casualties from the attack had not been provided at the time of publication.

Kindergarten hit in Zaporizhzhia

A kindergarten was affected in an overnight attack in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in an apartment in a neighboring five-storey residential building.

„A kindergarten was hit. As a result of the attack, an apartment in the neighboring five-storey building also caught fire“, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration.

Information about casualties in the city is being clarified. The attack came amid a Russian drone strike on a tram in Zaporizhzhia on November 20, in which a woman was injured.

Around 50 settlements are without power

In Rivne region, a Russian attack left around 50 settlements in Sarny district without electricity. The outage occurred after strikes on a civilian facility on the evening of November 20.

„Around 50 settlements have been left without power as a result of the enemy attack on Sarny district“, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Administration.

According to him, the ongoing air raid alerts are preventing power supply crews from eliminating the consequences of the strike. One person was injured in the attack on the civilian facility.

The new attacks followed strikes on Kyiv during the night of November 20, in which, according to Ukrainska Pravda, seven people were killed and 17 were injured.

Sources: pravda.com.ua