On November 21, 1999, Bill Clinton arrives in Sofia for a three-day visit at the invitation of President Petar Stoyanov. He is the first sitting US president to visit Bulgaria, and his daughter Chelsea Clinton is also traveling with him.

The American president holds meetings with Petar Stoyanov and Prime Minister Ivan Kostov. The visit comes several months after the end of the war in Kosovo, at a time when Bulgaria is clearly declaring its orientation toward NATO and the European Union.

Speech in front of “Alexander Nevsky”

On November 22, Clinton speaks to the citizens of Sofia in Alexander Nevsky Square. In his speech, he addresses the changes that began ten years earlier and the country's efforts to build democratic institutions.

“I am very proud to be the first American president to visit Bulgaria – a free Bulgaria,” Bill Clinton says.

He supports the political, economic and military reforms in the country and expresses gratitude for Bulgaria's position during NATO's operation in Kosovo. Clinton also states that the United States supports Bulgaria's aspiration for integration with the West.

In his remarks, the American president calls on American, European and international companies to invest in Bulgaria. According to him, agreements have been reached between the two countries that should encourage business and the creation of jobs. He also points to the need for more decisive action against corruption.

Historic visit with a clarification about the date

The US State Department states that Clinton was in Sofia from November 21 to 23, 1999, and met with President Stoyanov and Prime Minister Kostov. The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also indicates the same period.

The description of the event that is circulated often states that diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the United States were established in 1901. However, official records from the State Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs date their establishment to 1903. In 2003, the two countries marked 100 years since the beginning of their diplomatic relations.

Clinton's visit ends on November 23. The next sitting US president to visit Bulgaria is George W. Bush, in June 2007.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, news.bg