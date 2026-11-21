On November 21, 1938, the funeral of the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (who died on November 10, 1938), was held in Ankara.

By decision of Tsar Boris III, Prime Minister Georgi Kyoseivanov and Minister of War Major General Teodosi Dascalov, the Kingdom of Bulgaria sent an official military delegation of approximately 300 people.

Key facts about Bulgaria’s participation:

Head of the delegation: Major General Teodosi Dascalov (Minister of War).

Commander of the honor guard: Major Vasil Donchev Vladev (from the Reserve Officers’ School / 14th Infantry Regiment), a native of Razgrad.

Deputy commander: Captain Boris Dimitrov.

Participants: An honor guard from the Bulgarian Army and the military brass band of the Bulgarian Naval Forces.

Route: The unit marched ceremonially through the streets of Sofia and was seen off by senior officers and generals at Sofia Central Railway Station, after which it took part in the funeral procession in Ankara, making a strong impression with its discipline and impeccable formation—not only in Ankara, but also internationally.

Bulgaria was the only neighboring country to send an honor guard to Atatürk’s funeral.

Historical record: The participation of the Bulgarian soldiers was preserved in historical photographs and an album entitled “The Bulgarian Honor Guard at the Funeral of Kemalı Atatürk.”

On November 21, 1938, the funeral of the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (who died on November 10, 1938), was held in Ankara.

Source: Historical Diary, brahim Beyaz