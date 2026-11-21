A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook central Peru, the Peruvian Geophysical Institute reported. The tremor was recorded on November 20 at 19:09:19 local time, with its epicenter located 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Junín.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 129 kilometers and reached intensity V in the Junín area on the Modified Mercalli scale. The deep tremor was also felt in Lima, as well as in other parts of the country.

Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense said that, so far, there were no reports of fatalities, injuries or material damage. International tsunami warning centers have not issued a tsunami alert.

Hernando Tavera, director of the Peruvian Geophysical Institute, described the earthquake as an intermediate-depth event. “The radius within which the shaking was felt was quite large,” he said.

According to him, the greater depth explains why the tremor was felt over a considerable distance, while at the same time it generally results in weaker shaking at the Earth’s surface compared with shallower earthquakes.

Tavera said that aftershocks were possible, but because of the earthquake’s depth, they would probably not be felt as strongly as the main shock.

Initial international estimates of the magnitude varied, with some centers reporting values of 6.8 and 6.9. The Peruvian Geophysical Institute and the National Institute of Civil Defense put the magnitude at 6.7 in their updated data.

Peru lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire—a zone of frequent seismic activity around the Pacific Ocean. Authorities are continuing to assess the possible consequences of the earthquake.

Sources: apnews.com, efe.com, infobae-infobae-prod.web.arc-cdn.net