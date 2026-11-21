157 combat engagements were recorded on the front line in Ukraine from the beginning of November 20 until 22:00, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported. The fighting was most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where 16 engagements took place.

According to the operational report, Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 53 air strikes. They used 165 guided aerial bombs and 4,582 kamikaze drones. Populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops were shelled 1,562 times.

Fighting on several fronts

Six attacks were recorded each in the Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole sectors. Four were reported in the Southern Slobozhanskyi and Lyman sectors, while two attacks were carried out in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector.

Two engagements took place in the Sloviansk sector, while one attack was carried out in the Orikhiv sector. The report states that no offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Dnipro sectors.

„The enemy carried out two missile strikes and 53 air strikes, dropped 165 guided aerial bombs, used 4,582 kamikaze drones and shelled populated areas and the positions of our troops 1,562 times,“ Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement.

The data cited cover combat activity until 22:00 on November 20. The operational situation in the individual sectors changes over the course of the day, while the final assessment of the actions is presented in the subsequent reports of the Ukrainian military command.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.net, kurs.com.ua