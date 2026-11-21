Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the capital Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition reported. This was the second attack on the city in several days.

An air raid warning was issued at 1:53 a.m. local time. Residents of Riyadh heard two explosions, after which the Civil Defense service canceled the alert, saying: “The danger has passed.” So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage related to the latest rocket attack.

New escalation after strike on financial district

The Houthis said they had attacked targets in various parts of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh. The claim regarding the missiles launched was reported by the Saudi coalition, while no independent verification of the battlefield claims has been provided.

The new barrage followed a series of attacks in recent days. On Friday, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted five drones and three ballistic missiles. Two of the missiles were headed toward the Jazan region in the southwestern part of the country. Debris fell in the Ash-Shuqaiq area, and the authorities sent teams to the site.

A day earlier, a Houthi strike damaged several floors of a tower in Riyadh's “King Abdullah” financial district, as well as nearby buildings. Saudi Civil Defense reported that there were no injuries. The attack affected one of the capital's most important economic districts, home to offices of government and financial institutions.

Coalition announces retaliatory operations

Against the backdrop of the missile and drone attacks, the coalition reported operations against Houthi sites in Yemen. It identified warehouses and facilities for the transfer and production of weapons and ballistic missiles in Sana'a, Saada and Taiz, as well as facilities at the port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea.

The Associated Press reported that the coalition described the operations as measures to prevent threats against civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis resumed attacks on Saudi targets earlier in 2026, ending a four-year lull in the conflict in Yemen.

So far, no deadline has been announced for ending the retaliatory operations, and Saudi authorities have not reported any change in the operating status of airports and key infrastructure in Riyadh following the latest attack.

Sources: 939thegame.com, arabnews.pk, apnews.com