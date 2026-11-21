Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to DF Star Hospital in the capital Brasília after experiencing severe abdominal pain. He was admitted with abdominal pain and swelling and was placed under medical observation for further tests and diagnostic evaluation, „Agência Brasil“ reported.

Cardiologist Brasil Caiado, who is monitoring Bolsonaro, told reporters that the tests showed an almost complete, though partial, obstruction of the small intestine, as well as adhesions along the abdominal wall. He said doctors would initially monitor the progression of the condition and assess whether surgery was necessary. „Folha de S.Paulo“ quoted Caiado as saying that a decision on further treatment would probably be made on Saturday.

According to information cited by CNN, Bolsonaro is clinically stable, conscious and calm. He has been given painkillers, and doctors have begun trying to manage the condition without immediate invasive intervention.

His son accused the authorities

His son, Carlos Bolsonaro, said that the former president’s health was deteriorating as a result of his detention, lack of movement and restrictions on contact with relatives. He claimed that his father had undergone more than nine operations since being stabbed in the abdomen in 2018.

„The goal is still to kill Jair Bolsonaro. One way or another,“ Carlos Bolsonaro wrote.

The claim was made by his son and was not presented as an established fact based on the medical data. Carlos Bolsonaro also said that he was the only son permitted to visit his father twice a week and that he had received approval to remain with him in the hospital.

Carlos described his father’s condition upon arrival as „extremely severe abdominal swelling,“ but doctors reported that the patient was stable and would remain under observation for at least the next 24 hours.

Bolsonaro is serving his sentence under house arrest

Jair Bolsonaro, who was president of Brazil from 2019 to 2022, is serving a sentence of 27 years and three months for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election. He was initially detained and later granted permission to serve his sentence under house arrest for medical reasons.

The former president has a long history of health problems following the stabbing during a campaign event in 2018. Since then, he has undergone a number of medical procedures, including surgeries for complications in the abdominal area. It has not been announced whether another operation will be necessary or when Bolsonaro will be discharged.

Sources: investing.com, agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br, www1.folha.uol.com.br