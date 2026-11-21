The European Parliament called on Serbia to open and publish the archives related to the wars in the former Yugoslavia, as well as to provide information that could help establish the fate of those who went missing and the locations of suspected war graves.

The request is included in a resolution on the European Commission’s 2025 report on Serbia, adopted on 8 July 2026. The text was approved by 468 votes “for”, 116 “against” and 79 abstentions.

Access to the UDBA and KOS archives

The document states that “the European Parliament reaffirms its position on the importance of opening and publishing the archives from the wartime period”. Serbia is being asked to provide access to the archives of the former Yugoslav secret service UDBA and those of the counterintelligence service of the Yugoslav People’s Army, KOS.

MEPs are calling for the archives of the former Yugoslavia to be made available to the relevant successor states whenever they request them. According to the resolution, such a step is necessary to investigate war crimes, establish the facts and strengthen regional cooperation.

Thousands of cases remain unresolved

Parliament describes unresolved cases of missing persons as a serious challenge and a significant obstacle to the normalisation of relations in the Western Balkans. Serbia is urged to provide all relevant information that could help identify the victims, including through the exchange of documents and access to archives.

The earlier resolution on Serbia, adopted on 7 May 2025, listed 1,782 people missing in Croatia, 7,608 in Bosnia and Herzegovina and 1,595 in Kosovo. In the same text, the European Parliament called on Belgrade to investigate cases of missing people and the locations of graves, respect court rulings on war crimes and support national prosecutors.

The issue is particularly sensitive for the families of those who went missing during the war in Kosovo in 1998-1999. The European External Action Service reports that, out of a total of 6,065 cases of missing people between 1 January 1998 and 31 December 2000, 1,607 remain unresolved. In May 2023, Belgrade and Pristina adopted a declaration committing to intensify efforts to clarify their fate.

No specific deadline for Belgrade

The resolution does not set a deadline by which Serbia must open the archives or publish the data. However, it links access to the documents, the investigation of war crimes and the resolution of cases involving missing people to the country’s European perspective.

The European Parliament is urging Serbia to finally adopt a law on missing persons through a transparent and inclusive process. The document also calls for closer bilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries, including the rapid exchange of information and documents.

The text further states that Serbia must counter the denial of war crimes and historical revisionism. Parliament also condemns the public denial of internationally established crimes, including the genocide in Srebrenica.

Sources: agenceurope.eu, apnews.com