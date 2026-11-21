Two Salvadoran servicemen have been killed and two others injured in an explosion at a camp in Haiti, the Armed Forces of El Salvador said. The incident occurred while the soldiers were working with explosives. Neither the type of materials nor the exact location of the explosion was specified.

The names of those killed have not been released. The injured are known to have received medical assistance, but military authorities have not disclosed details about their condition. “We extend our deepest condolences and solidarity to the families of the fallen,” the Salvadoran army said.

These are the first officially confirmed deaths among the Salvadoran servicemen sent to Haiti. According to Reuters, the two were killed while working with explosives, while a government spokesperson said that at this stage there was no additional information about the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Why El Salvador Sent Soldiers to Haiti

About 2,500 Salvadoran servicemen were sent to Haiti in October on the orders of President Nayib Bukele. Officially, the operation aims to help locate four Salvadoran aviation technicians who went missing on October 18 following an attack in the area of Croix-des-Bouquets, northeast of Port-au-Prince.

The technicians were part of the international Gang Suppression Force supported by the United Nations. The additional contingent sent by Bukele, however, is not part of that mission and operates under a bilateral agreement with the Haitian government. The four missing men have not been found, and a gang leader from the area has hinted in video messages that they were killed, without taking responsibility.

Salvadoran forces have already taken part in operations against positions and homes linked to influential gang leaders around the capital. The Haitian government wants to deepen cooperation with El Salvador and has announced an agreement to build new prisons, but the cost and timeline of the project have not been disclosed.

Fighting Spreads Around Port-au-Prince

The incident comes amid intensified fighting in Haiti. On November 19, Haitian police said that at least 34 suspected gang members had been killed in Martissant in an operation involving the police and a private security company. The area is strategically important because it controls the main road from Port-au-Prince to the western and southern parts of the country. Gangs have held Martissant for around five years and impose fees on passing vehicles, blocking deliveries and the movement of people.

UN-backed forces report operations in Tabarre and in the central department of Artibonite, where armed groups are attacking transport routes and populated areas. The Associated Press described the action in Martissant as the first significant operation there since gangs took control of the area in 2021.

The cost to civilians remains high. The UN Human Rights Office said that from the beginning of the year through October 31, 4,595 people had been killed and 2,050 wounded in armed violence. Between July and September, at least 514 people were killed in operations by national security forces against gangs, sometimes with the support of a private military company. The UN warned that armed groups are intensifying kidnappings, the forced recruitment of children and attacks on residents suspected of cooperating with security forces.

Haiti is trying to restore state control and organize elections in 2027. The country has had no elected president since the assassination of Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, while the ongoing fighting raises doubts about the possibility of safe voting and the lasting restoration of institutions.

Sources: apnews.com, aol.com