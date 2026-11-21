Police in Vienna dispersed a protest outside the University of Vienna after some participants attempted to force their way into the building. Arrests were made and pepper spray was used during the operation, Austrian authorities said. Several hundred people took part in the demonstration, according to the Associated Press.

The event was aimed against increased military spending and cuts to education funding. The protest was organized as part of an international youth protest day, which brought together participants from more than 25 countries.

According to Vienna police, several demonstrators, some of them with their faces covered, attempted to force their way into the university. Police secured the entrance, but the attempts continued. The demonstration was then ended.

„Several arrests were made and coercive measures were used during the dispersal, including pepper spray,“ Vienna police said.

After the dispersal, some of the participants moved toward the parliament building. There, police carried out identity checks and made further preliminary detentions.

Around 66 people preliminarily detained

According to Vienna police, around 60 people were detained under administrative provisions, while around six were temporarily detained under criminal procedure law. The statement did not specify any final charges against particular individuals.

Austrian police said the action was taken amid suspicions of resistance to state authority and violations of the law on public assemblies. These allegations are subject to review as part of subsequent proceedings.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that another demonstration also took place in Vienna later in the day, starting in the area of Christian-Broda-Platz and ending at Heldenplatz. No incidents or police interventions were reported during it.

Sources: apnews.com, wien.orf.at, derstandard.at