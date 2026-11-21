A “lot of work” remains between the United States and Canada before a trade agreement can be reached. US President Donald Trump said this at a press conference at the White House after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his tour of Asia.

Trump described Carney as a “very nice man”, but repeated his criticism of Canada. He said the country had been taking advantage of the United States for “many, many years” and needed to do more to resolve the dispute.

“A lot of work remains. One of the things he wants to do is build the Keystone pipeline for us, and we like that. But a lot more needs to be done,” Trump said.

The US president said that the US trade deficit with Canada was around $80 billion. He said he had set a condition for Carney: first, the deficit must be reduced to zero, and only then would negotiations begin.

Trump presented the deficit figures as an argument in the negotiations, but they were not broken down by goods and services during the press conference. The Associated Press notes that US tariffs on Canadian goods have also become a political issue in the US midterm elections.

Negotiations were suspended in August

The trade dispute intensified after the Trump administration decided to impose 50% tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Canadian goods. Canada responded with retaliatory measures and suspended negotiations in August after Carney described US demands concerning Canadian sovereignty, cultural protections and future trade partnerships as unacceptable.

Some of the disagreements, including those over French-language rights and Canadian cultural programs, were later overcome. According to the Associated Press, however, no agreement has yet been reached on key issues.

Ottawa is in no hurry to accept an unfavorable deal

Mark Carney said Canada would not sign an agreement that was not in the country’s interest simply to reach a quick deal. If negotiations with the Trump administration failed to produce an acceptable result, the Canadian government was prepared to wait for a new US president.

“We’re not going to do it just for the sake of doing a deal,” Carney told Politico, as quoted by Bloomberg Law. He stressed that an agreement with the United States was possible, but the terms had to be acceptable to Canada.

No date has yet been announced for a new round of negotiations. The statements by Trump and Carney show that contacts between the two countries are continuing, but their positions on tariffs, the trade balance and the conditions for a future agreement remain different.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, news.bloomberglaw.com