The United Nations still has not selected a successor to Secretary-General António Guterres, whose second and final term ends on December 31, 2026. The ninth round of informal voting in the Security Council on November 20 failed to produce a candidate capable of securing the necessary support.

Rebecca Grynspan of Costa Rica remains in first place with 10 votes “for”, but she also received four votes “against”, two of them from permanent members of the Council. This means that even the leading candidate does not have the necessary support for an official recommendation.

Rafael Grossi, the Argentine director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, received eight votes “for” and six “against”. The candidacy of Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates was backed by seven members, but six voted against her, including three permanent members. Turkish candidate Feridun Sinirlioğlu received five votes “for” and 10 “against”.

The results of the informal voting are not officially published by the Security Council, but they were circulated by media outlets and observers of the process. The previous round on November 5 gave Grynspan 12 votes “for” and three “against”, indicating that her position weakened in the latest vote.

Permanent members can block the selection

The United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France have veto power. For a candidate to be recommended to the General Assembly, they must receive at least nine of the 15 votes on the Security Council and must not be rejected by any of the five permanent members.

The 193-member General Assembly then carries out the formal appointment. It has so far never rejected a candidate recommended by the Security Council. According to Reuters, after eight rounds the permanent members have failed to reach an agreement, and UN officials are already discussing contingency options if no leader is elected by the end of the year.

“We prefer the best candidate. But if he is from Latin America, that would be wonderful,” US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said after the ninth round. He urged candidates who are unable to gather sufficient support to withdraw in order to narrow the field of contenders.

Uncertainty surrounding January 1

The UN Charter does not provide for a specific procedure if a secretary-general’s term expires without a successor having been elected. Options under discussion include temporarily extending Guterres’s term or appointing another official as acting secretary-general.

Former UN official Daniel Safran-Hon told Reuters that, in the absence of a decision on January 1, the organization could formally be left without a leader. According to him, the Security Council and the General Assembly would be able to continue working, but restrictions would arise regarding key appointments and the adoption of the budget.

The new secretary-general will take over an organization facing wars, declining US funding, cuts to humanitarian programs and pressure for faster and more far-reaching reforms. Another round of voting is expected next week, but no date for the official recommendation and subsequent appointment has yet been announced.

Sources: investing.com, thenationalnews.com, apnews.com