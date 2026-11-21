United States President Donald Trump said that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine had been “very good” and that he saw a real chance of reaching an agreement.

“We are having very good talks. I think there is a real chance we can achieve it,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House after returning from Asia. He met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

According to the US president, Putin had “clearly expressed his desire” for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end through diplomatic means. Trump added that the American representatives taking part in the negotiations were “doing a good job,” but that their task was difficult.

Trump Refuses to Discuss Guarantees for Kyiv

The US president said he did not want to speak specifically about security guarantees for Ukraine before a broader peace agreement had been reached. “First, we have to make a deal,” Trump said.

His statement came a day after his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said that Washington was open to guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty. The provision defines an attack against one ally as an attack against all members of the alliance.

Kushner also said that, in his view, the Russian side had been willing to accept such an idea. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, however, said that any form of “quasi-membership” for Kyiv in the Western military alliance was completely unacceptable to Moscow.

Asked about the discrepancy, Trump described it as part of negotiating tactics. “Our side says certain things, and they say other things because this is also a public war,” he said. According to him, Putin definitely wanted the conflict to be resolved.

Trump Calls Putin a Friend

At the press conference, Trump defended his description of Putin as a “friend,” which he used during his visit to China. He said he had “very good relations” with the Russian president, but avoided directly answering whether he considered Putin a friend of the United States.

“I cannot speak for America,” Trump said.

He also said that Putin would like the war to end, but portrayed the conflict as a dispute between the Russian president and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky. “You have two people who hate each other. They don't know how to end it. They want to end it, but they are stuck,” Trump said, quoted by the Associated Press.

Peace Overtures Were Followed by a New Attack

Trump's optimistic assessment came amid ongoing hostilities. Hours after the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping and the declaration on peace that followed it, Russia carried out one of the largest missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. According to data cited by Reuters, energy facilities were hit and eight people were killed.

Trump did not announce a specific timeframe for a new agreement. Following his meeting with Putin, the question also remains open as to whether Moscow will accept security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as whether Kyiv will agree to the conditions Russia is setting for ending the war.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, gmanetwork.com