The Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine and will not withstand the attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with NBC News, cited by “Ukrainska Pravda”.

According to him, Kyiv is responding to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Zelensky pointed out that Russia has been attacking bridges and railway lines in Ukraine for years, and that the Crimean Bridge is part of Moscow’s military logistics.

“This bridge will not withstand the attacks”

The Ukrainian president said that the facility is used to transfer weapons and represents a form of militarization of the occupied Ukrainian territory. He also said that Ukraine would not accept the occupation of its territories, regardless of whether the war ends through military action or diplomacy.

The strikes on the bridge

On November 16, the occupation authorities in Crimea reported a strike on the Crimean Bridge, after which traffic on the facility was restricted. The following morning, it was reported that one of the arches and part of the roadway had collapsed into the sea following a second attack.

Train and vehicle traffic was then suspended. In its report, “Ukrainska Pravda” did not provide an independent assessment of the extent of the damage, nor details about the means used in the attacks.

What Zelensky said

The president said that Ukraine’s policy is to respond to Russian strikes. He linked the attacks on the bridge to the need for Russia to feel the consequences of the war it is waging against Ukraine.

Zelensky made the statement in response to a question about why Ukraine had attacked the Crimean Bridge, why it had chosen that particular moment and what the response of Russian President Vladimir Putin might be. He did not specify a particular timeframe for further actions against the facility.

Sources: pravda.com.ua