The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four Iranians who, according to Washington, acted as intermediaries in collecting revenue from illegal oil sales for Tehran. The measures are part of the increased US pressure on Iran, while diplomatic channels between the two countries remain open.

The list includes Mohammad Javad Bavand, Majid Taj, Mohammadhossein Servat and Mojtaba Arabnejad. The department claims that Bavand, a former intelligence official of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Taj were tasked with collecting funds from oil deals in third countries. According to the US side, in a number of cases these funds were withheld for personal gain.

Washington links Servat to companies that brokered the receipt and delivery of Iranian oil to independent Chinese refineries. Arabnejad, who is the son of Hamid Arabnejad, head of the sanctioned airline “Mahan Air”, has been accused by the US Treasury Department of participating in the purchase of aircraft parts and in financial operations that supported the airline.

The sanctions block any property belonging to the four individuals that is located in the United States or under the control of US citizens and companies. Transactions with them in US dollars are also prohibited unless specifically authorized by US authorities. The Treasury Department further stated that Iranian oil networks are being used to circumvent sanctions and provide revenue to the regime.

Tehran insists on a diplomatic solution

Against this backdrop, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran still sees a possibility for a diplomatic end to the war with the United States. In an interview with the state-run newspaper “Iran”, he said that the exchange of messages between the two countries through intermediaries is continuing.

“We are seeking an agreement that will guarantee there will be no new war,” Araghchi said.

According to him, Iran wants preliminary guarantees that Washington is genuinely ready for serious negotiations, as well as concrete measures to build trust. Qatar and Pakistan are the main channels for mediation between Tehran and the administration of Donald Trump.

Araghchi said that Iran is ready to discuss a solution to the nuclear dispute, but will not allow highly enriched uranium to be removed from the country. “I believe that a fair solution can be found regarding the nuclear material, based on our national interests and meeting the country's needs,” he said.

Qatari and Iranian representatives have discussed bringing their positions closer and the possible resumption of a ceasefire. According to “Reuters”, however, Washington and Tehran are still far from a final agreement, while US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian side wants a deal that is unacceptable to him.

Sources: investing.com, axios.com