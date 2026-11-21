The West deprived Ukraine of its sovereignty during the Euromaidan, said Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He spoke at a TASS press conference dedicated to Ukraine 13 years after the protests began.

Miroshnik ruled out the possibility of a new Maidan in the country. According to him, an organized protest on the scale of the events of 2013-2014 is impossible under the current conditions because Ukraine has turned into a “military dictatorship” in which the right to assembly, democratic choice and other fundamental rights are restricted.

“Ukraine today is an absolute military dictatorship that has rejected all human rights, democratic choice, the right to life and the right to assembly,” Miroshnik said.

He said that isolated riots, spontaneous expressions of discontent and attempts to free relatives from illegal detention sites were possible. As an example, he pointed to the protests on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, where, according to Russian claims, citizens gathered because of information about people being detained and tortured in an underground facility. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

Accusations of mobilization and torture

In a separate statement cited by “RIA Novosti”, Miroshnik accused Western countries of deliberately ignoring allegations of abuses and torture linked to forced mobilization in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv and its Western partners have effectively agreed that mobilization should continue without interruption in order to sustain the war.

“The West will continue to ignore torture because it has become an important part of forced mobilization,” the Russian representative said. He did not publicly present evidence to substantiate his claims.

“Blessed terrorist war”

At the same press conference, Miroshnik said that Western countries had “blessed a terrorist war” waged by Ukraine. According to him, this happened “sometime in May-June”. He said that, according to Russian data, at least 11,592 people in Russia had suffered as a result of actions by the Ukrainian army.

“These figures are the reality in which we live, and they have been verified along a number of lines. But Westerners do not want to see it,” Miroshnik said. The data he cited and his assessment of the nature of the war were presented as the Russian position.

In his latest statements, the diplomat also said that European proposals for settling the conflict amounted to ultimatums involving capitulation and reparations for Russia. According to him, European countries are seeking to participate in the negotiations not to reach an agreement, but to delay or derail the process.

Sources: tass.ru, mos.news, news.ru