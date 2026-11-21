US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has imposed new restrictions on military cooperation with Canada in a confidential memorandum circulated this week. The Washington Post reported this, citing US officials familiar with the directive.

It has not been publicly specified which particular programs and forms of cooperation will be restricted. One US official said the decision would likely be perceived in Ottawa as a “slap in the face.” The newspaper did not review the classified memorandum itself.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that the department is reviewing relations with Canada. “We are taking steps to ensure that our engagements with Canada advance specific US defense objectives and ultimately support a renewed defense partnership,” he said.

According to Parnell, Washington will prioritize bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of the United States and the hemisphere as a whole, while also supporting Canada’s ability to fulfill its NATO obligations.

Key mechanisms remain outside the restrictions

The Pentagon assures that the directive will not affect intelligence sharing between the two countries. Their cooperation within NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, will also remain unchanged.

The United States and Canada are among NATO’s founding members, and their military structures coordinate their actions daily through NORAD. Canada is also part of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, together with the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Reuters confirmed the information about the memorandum, also reporting that the new restrictions were ordered by Hegseth and are related to relations between Washington and Ottawa.

The decision comes amid deepening tensions

The United States and Canada share a 5,525-mile border and have maintained close defense ties for decades. Canadian service members have participated alongside US forces in military operations, including in Afghanistan, where at least 158 Canadian service members were killed and around 2,000 were wounded.

The new measure comes after a trade dispute between the two countries and repeated statements by President Donald Trump that Canada should become the 51st US state. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded in May 2025 that his country “is not for sale and never will be.”

On November 20, Trump again criticized Canada’s position, saying: “For some reason, they feel emboldened. We can’t allow them to feel that way anymore.”

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said at a security forum in Halifax that NATO remains important for collective security, but “cannot be the only way we work together.” The Canadian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, investing.com, apnews.com