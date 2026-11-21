Russian military expert Andrey Marochko said that the strikes on the Crimean Bridge could not have been carried out without intelligence support and financing from NATO countries. According to him, Ukrainian forces do not independently possess the technical capabilities necessary for such an operation.

„Without NATO, such a strike would be impossible to carry out“, Marochko said in a comment to „Abzats“. He claimed that the attacks required target designation, target selection and guidance, which could have been provided by a satellite constellation, a reconnaissance drone or an aircraft patrolling over the Black Sea.

The theory involving drones, „Starlink“ and Western missiles

Marochko suggested that the operation began with the use of numerous unmanned aerial vehicles to overwhelm Russian air defences. After that, he said, strikes could have followed with ballistic or cruise missiles launched from aircraft.

Among the possible weapons, he mentioned „Storm Shadow“ missiles. In a separate comment on 16 November, Marochko suggested that reconnaissance and attack drones had used the „Starlink“ satellite system for communications and data transmission. These theories have not been independently confirmed.

Attacks against the bridge were reported on 16, 17 and 19 November. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the latest strikes damaged the main girder of the arched road span and the arch itself. The exact timeline for full restoration has not yet been announced, while road traffic remains suspended.

What else the expert said

Marochko said that the Ukrainian army lacked sufficient means and resources for large-scale counteroffensive operations. He linked the attack to alleged difficulties in Ukrainian logistics, which, according to him, followed Russian strikes on key bridges across the Dnipro.

In a comment to NEWS.ru, the expert said that Russia could launch an „unprecedented“ strike on strategically important Ukrainian bridges. He predicted that Moscow’s response would be more severe than its previous actions and said that the Crimean Bridge would be restored.

The claim of NATO’s direct involvement in the attacks has not been independently confirmed. The Associated Press reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had taken responsibility for the operation, while a NATO official described it as an example of Ukrainian ingenuity without confirming the alliance’s involvement in its planning or execution.

Sources: absatz.media, news.ru, apnews.com