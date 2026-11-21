Around 40,000 people took part in protests against rearmament, austerity measures and cuts to education held in around ten Swiss cities. The figures were provided by the organizers, quoted by Keystone-SDA. The actions were part of the international youth movement Youth Strike.

School pupils, apprentices and students from more than 65 educational institutions joined the protests. Demonstrations were held in Lausanne, Geneva, Bern, Zurich, Neuchâtel, Bellinzona and other cities. The organizers are calling for the suspension of arms projects and for more funding to be directed toward education, social services and climate policy.

Differences in estimates of the number of participants

The largest mobilization took place in Lausanne. According to a Keystone-SDA count, between 7,000 and 8,000 people were present there. The police in the canton of Vaud estimated their number at 9,000-10,000, while the trade unions put the number of participants at 25,000.

About 3,000 people gathered in Zurich for an authorized youth protest. In Bern, the march of several thousand young people proceeded peacefully. Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Geneva, while around 1,000 young people took part in Bellinzona, with no serious incidents reported.

Clashes in Basel and Lausanne

The situation in Basel deteriorated after the authorized march. A group of masked participants erected barricades made of construction fences, containers and road signs. According to the cantonal police, extensive property damage was caused and attacks were carried out against police officers using fireworks, bottles, pyrotechnics and a slingshot.

The police used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas. In Lausanne, around 50 masked demonstrators clashed with police after the march ended. According to a police spokesperson, firecrackers and smoke bombs were used, to which law enforcement responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Several dozen people were checked in Zurich. Four were detained for obstructing a police operation and handed over to the public prosecutor's office, 29 were temporarily taken away for additional checks, and around 60 people were ordered by police to leave the area.

Protest against the allocation of public funds

The protests were organized by the Swiss Young Socialists, the Young Greens, the climate movement, trade unions and student organizations. In addition to halting military projects, they are calling for a 35-hour working week, more affordable food at educational institutions and better conditions for apprentices.

“Politics is throwing our money into military rearmament instead of investing in a future in which people can live,” said Mirjam Hostetmann, chairwoman of the Swiss Young Socialists.

The demonstrations have put the debate over Switzerland's budget priorities in the spotlight. The organizers contrast increased military spending with cuts to education, social policy and measures to combat climate change.

Sources: swissinfo.ch, blick.ch