British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is determined for the United Kingdom to rejoin the European Union, a senior ally told “The Times”. “He wants to rejoin. That is the truth,” the ally said, adding that the prime minister’s position is personal and not the result of political positioning.

“He feels it very deeply and believes he is on the right side of public opinion. The idea that this is being driven by someone else or that it is simply a clever tactical move is wrong. It is simply something he believes in,” the source said.

London and Brussels Begin a New Conversation

The statement came after the UK-EU summit in Brussels, where a package for renewed closer ties was agreed. It covers the facilitation of food trade, linking carbon emissions trading systems and a youth mobility scheme.

The proposed scheme could allow around 100,000 young Europeans to work temporarily in the United Kingdom, while British citizens would have the same opportunity in EU countries. The package also includes closer cooperation on migration and measures to combat people smuggling across the English Channel.

Burnham said that over the next 12 months, London and Brussels would conduct an “informal process of discussion” to examine possible models for their future relationship. According to him, gradual steps can only go so far, and the United Kingdom and the EU must discuss the broader direction after Brexit.

“What we are announcing today is probably the limit of what we can achieve in this parliament, given the work required to implement it,” Burnham said.

The prime minister added that the next parliament should make the decisions on the long-term relationship with the EU. He said the United Kingdom was preparing a 10-year plan, to be published in December, which would include targets for reindustrialisation, economic growth in the regions and new opportunities for young people.

EU Sets Condition for Single Market

European Council President António Costa said that the EU remained open to “the closest possible relationship” with the United Kingdom. At the same time, he stressed that the rules of the single market were indivisible, including the free movement of people. The European Commission also welcomed the idea of a broader discussion about the future of the relationship.

Burnham presented the agreements as economically significant. According to an estimate he cited, the package could add around £17 billion a year to the British economy and 0.5% to gross domestic product by 2040.

However, implementation of the agreement is linked to a dispute over university tuition fees. EU countries are insisting that British and European students be treated equally before the measures are finally approved by all sides.

The opposition reacted angrily. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that Burnham had broken his promise not to reopen the Brexit debate. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch warned that the youth scheme could increase competition for jobs.

The issue of rejoining the EU is not currently part of the agreed deal. It remains among the options that the British government may discuss as part of the longer political process.

Sources: thetimes.com, standard.co.uk, irishnews.com