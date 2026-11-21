Cuban authorities have released American citizen Alina Lopez Miares, who had been detained on the island since 2017. She returned to the United States in September, a State Department spokesperson confirmed.

“We welcomed Alina Lopez’s return to the United States in September. There was no exchange involved in her release,” the spokesperson told CNN. The State Department provided no further details, citing her right to privacy.

Sentenced by a military court

Lopez Miares is a 68-year-old Cuban-American citizen, born in Cuba and raised in the United States. Before her detention, she worked as a special education teacher.

She was arrested in January 2017 after arriving in Cuba. Authorities accused her of passing information to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation about Cuban agents in the United States. In October of the same year, a military court sentenced her to 13 years in prison. Her husband, Felix Martin Milanés Fajardo, received a 17-year sentence.

Lopez Miares denied the charges. The trial was held behind closed doors, and the fact that a civilian had been brought before a military court was among the grounds for criticism of the proceedings.

UN deemed her detention arbitrary

In 2022, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded that her deprivation of liberty was arbitrary and called for her immediate release.

In July 2022, a Cuban military court granted her conditional release on the grounds of good behavior and health problems. However, the decision barred Lopez Miares from leaving Cuba and obtaining a passport until 2030. According to her family, she was again detained in an undisclosed location at the end of 2023.

According to CNN, a US government team traveled discreetly to Havana to bring her back to the United States. The outlet cited two sources familiar with the case, as well as the State Department spokesperson.

No details have been announced about the specific arrangements with Havana. Washington has stated, however, that the release was not linked to a payment, a prisoner exchange, or any other publicly announced deal.

Sources: kvia.com, investing.com, arabnews.com