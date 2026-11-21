Fifteen people, including two children, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and 17 settlements in Kharkiv region on November 20. The data was reported by regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kharkiv, men aged 41 and 62 were injured. Twenty-four garages, two two-story residential buildings, a car and the power grid were damaged.

Five injured in Solonytsivka

The largest number of casualties was recorded in Solonytsivka, where five people were injured. They include boys aged 12 and 14. Six other residents suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Nesterenky, in the Liubotyn municipality, a 39-year-old man was injured. In Besarაბivka, in the Kehychivka municipality, a 63-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Solonytsivka, three residential buildings, 10 private properties, three cars and the power grid were damaged.

Man also injured in explosion of unknown device

Separately, Syniehubov reported that a 39-year-old man was injured in an explosion involving an unknown device in the village of Karavan, which is in the Malodanilivka municipality.

Medics also provided assistance to four people who were injured in the shelling of Izium on November 19. They include a 17-year-old girl, women aged 40 and 41, and a 61-year-old man.

Sources: pravda.com.ua