A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile approximately 8 nautical miles north of Khasab in Oman while leaving the Strait of Hormuz. A fire broke out on board, but there were no reports of crew members killed or injured, the British maritime trade operations service UKMTO reported.

The alert was submitted by the company’s ship security officer. According to UKMTO, the projectile struck the vessel’s port bow. No signs of marine pollution have been detected, while the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Different Versions of the Cause

UKMTO classified the incident as an attack and urged ships in the area to proceed with caution. “Vessels should proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity while the authorities investigate,” the service said in a statement.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said shortly afterward that an oil tanker had caught fire after hitting a mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab. This version was reported by Reuters through Iranian state media but has not been independently confirmed.

The incident is the latest case of a commercial vessel being damaged in the area around Khasab in November. Just days earlier, UKMTO reported that tankers had been hit by unknown projectiles 6 and 13 nautical miles north of the city. In one case, the crew was safe, while in the other, a fire broke out and a sailor was reported missing.

So far, there has been no official statement on the name, flag or cargo of the latest affected tanker. It has also not been announced whether the vessel continued its voyage, was taken to port or remained in the area.

Sources: internazionale.it, timesofisrael.com