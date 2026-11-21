The Estonian Defence Forces warned of a possible drone threat in the counties of Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru, while allied NATO aircraft, including Turkish fighter jets, were scrambled. The alert was issued at 4:42 a.m.

The military reported a possible threat from unmanned aircraft in the two areas, located near the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland. A resident of Lääne-Viru said that at around 6:13 a.m. he heard the sound of a drone and the noise of a fighter jet.

At 6:49 a.m., the Estonian Defence Forces announced that the aerial threat had been eliminated. At that point, no violation of the country's airspace had been reported. The information was published by „European Pravda“, citing ERR and Ukrainska Pravda.

Finland Restricted Flights and Shipping

At almost the same time, Finland introduced temporary restricted zones in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. The airspace restrictions began at 4:15 a.m., while those for the maritime zone began at 4:20 a.m.

According to data from the Finnish Fintraffic system, the maritime zone was located off the city of Kotka. The Finnish Defence Forces described the measure as preventive - to protect people and ensure conditions for state authorities to act if countermeasures against drone attacks became necessary.

The restrictions were lifted at 7:43 a.m. Finland has already introduced similar temporary zones in the Gulf of Finland several times this year, usually in connection with drone activity in Russia.

The Measures Come Amid Attacks in Russia

The events in Estonia and Finland unfolded against the backdrop of attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russia's Leningrad Region. According to Russian media, more than 60 unmanned aircraft were shot down there overnight into Saturday. These figures have not been confirmed by an independent source in the reports.

On November 11, a similar situation led to warnings for residents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania about the possible entry of drones into their airspace. At the time, numerous unmanned aircraft were recorded near the Estonian border, and according to reports, some of them briefly entered Estonian airspace.

„Estonia has not given permission for its airspace to be used for drones to fly through,“ Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry described as unfounded Russia's claims that Ukraine was using the airspace of the Baltic states to launch strikes on Russian territory.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, pravda.com.ua