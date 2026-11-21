Water supply outages have been reported in five districts of Kyiv. In the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts, some consumers are experiencing reduced pressure in the water supply network, while in some places water is temporarily unavailable.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported the problem. Specialists from Kyivvodokanal are working to restore stable water supply and normalize the pressure.

“Kyivvodokanal specialists are working to stabilize the water supply and normalize the pressure in the networks. We will provide additional information on further developments,” the statement said.

No specific deadline has been announced for the full restoration of water supply. Residents of the affected districts have been reminded that drinking water can be obtained from the city’s public water stations.

The problem comes amid a nighttime attack

The disruptions to the water supply were reported after a nighttime attack on Ukraine. According to data cited by the Kyiv City State Administration, Russian forces used three ballistic missiles and 148 unmanned aerial vehicles, 87 of which were jet-powered.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 117 drones. An air-raid alert was declared three times in Kyiv overnight, and explosions were heard in the city.

Kyivvodokanal is expected to provide further updates on the progress of the restoration work and on changes in pressure or water supply in the five districts.

Sources: epravda.com.ua, kyiv.tsn.ua