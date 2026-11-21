Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Southeastern Ukraine and a large part of Central Ukraine, including Kyiv, are “undoubtedly historical Russian lands.” He accused the Ukrainian authorities of fomenting “cavernous Russophobia” and described overcoming it as one of Moscow’s main tasks.

“The southeast of Ukraine and a large part of Central Ukraine, including Kyiv, are unquestionably indigenous Russian lands,” Lavrov said in an interview for the project “Our Baptism. The Primate.” According to him, people live there who were baptized “in the same font as us,” and the fight against Russophobia must go hand in hand with achieving the goals of Russia’s “special military operation.”

Lavrov portrayed Ukrainian state policy as an attempt to foment hostility toward Russia. He used the expression “this space that is today called Ukraine,” thereby casting doubt on the country’s very political and historical identity.

The claim is part of Russia’s rhetoric about the war

In the same interview, the Russian foreign minister said that Russia would not abandon the Russians and Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine and would defend their language, culture and religion. He described the concept of the “Russian world” as a community that includes not only Russian citizens, but also Russian communities, speakers of the Russian language and bearers of Russian culture, as well as people who feel close to Russian history and art.

These arguments are among the main points Moscow uses to justify its actions toward Ukraine. Kyiv and Western countries reject Russia’s historical and territorial claims.

The international status of the territories remains unchanged

In October 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning attempts to change Ukraine’s borders by force and reaffirming its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The document was supported by 143 countries, five voted against it, and 35 abstained

Sources: news.ru, aif.ru