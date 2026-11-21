Russian attacks damaged energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia and an industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, while emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipro and four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes caused damage to civilian facilities, vehicles and residential buildings.

A 50-year-old woman was injured in Vinnytsia and suffered minor injuries. She was hospitalized. A civilian enterprise, a service station and seven vehicles – four cars and three trucks – were damaged. Around 20 residential buildings had broken windows and damaged roofs.

It was later established that an energy infrastructure facility had also been affected. Power outages were reported in the city. The information was announced by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

Fire breaks out after strike on enterprise in Chernihiv region

In Horodnia, in the border area of Chernihiv region, Russian Geran drones attacked an industrial enterprise. A fire broke out at the site of the strike and was contained by firefighters. A truck was damaged.

Another strike on an energy facility in the region was also reported following the attack. Ukrainian authorities did not report any deaths or injuries in the strike on the enterprise. Information about the consequences was provided by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

The attack in Horodnia took place a day after another strike on an enterprise in the city, in which a warehouse building caught fire. This shows that the area remains subject to repeated attacks on industrial and energy facilities.

Emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipro, as well as in Dnipro, Samar, Pavlohrad and Kamianske districts. The restrictions were imposed at the direction of Ukraine’s system operator “Ukrenergo”.

Energy operator DTEK уточнява: “Emergency outages are in effect in Dnipro, as well as in Dnipro, Samar, Pavlohrad and Kamianske districts”. Under this regime, the hourly schedules announced in advance do not apply. The duration of the outages depends on the condition of the grid and the decisions of the energy operator.

The three reports outline another day of pressure on civilian and energy infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine. The confirmed consequences include a woman injured in Vinnytsia, material damage to residential and commercial facilities, a fire at an enterprise in Chernihiv region and restrictions on electricity supplies in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, epravda.com.ua