Two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked a cargo ship sailing toward Kaliningrad in the Gulf of Finland. The incident occurred in international waters, three nautical miles from Russia’s border, the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, said.

“The crew is currently being evacuated. The consequences are being assessed,” Drozdenko said.

So far, the name of the ship, its flag and the cargo it was carrying have not been disclosed. There are no official reports of dead or injured crew members, nor of the vessel sinking. It has not been established who was behind the attack.

The crew’s evacuation is continuing, while further information about the condition of the ship and any potential damage is expected.

Sources: rbc.ru