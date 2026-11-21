European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attempted assassination of an American-Ukrainian citizen in Denmark and said that the European Union stands in full solidarity with Copenhagen.

“This was an attack on the territory of the European Union. This is unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and with all member states that have become targets of Russian hybrid attacks,” von der Leyen wrote.

According to data from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service PET, the case concerns an assassination attempt against the American-Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner that was thwarted in September. Danish authorities claim that the operation was planned and initiated by Russian intelligence services.

Three people were detained near Copenhagen

Police arrested three men who were traveling to a Kyivstoner concert near Copenhagen on September 25. According to court documents, two loaded pistols and two knives were found in their possession. Two Danish citizens have been charged with attempted murder and with assisting a foreign intelligence service.

PET chief Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen said that the service has a “clear assessment” that the assassination attempt was planned by Russian intelligence. According to Danish authorities, the alleged perpetrators were linked to the criminal network Loyal to Familia, which was banned in the country in 2021.

Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasilyev, was born in Ukraine and holds American citizenship. At the time of the alleged plot, he was due to perform at a concert in the area of the Danish capital.

Denmark announced retaliatory measures

The Danish government said it would expel the Russian military attaché. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the case as a sign of the deteriorating European security environment and said that the country would not be intimidated.

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen rejected the allegations and said they were not supported by evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and the charges against those detained do not constitute proven guilt.

Von der Leyen announced that the European Commission would soon propose a new European security strategy. She said that the EU’s support for Ukraine would be strengthened, and that the case shows Russian hybrid threats are becoming “less and less hybrid and more and more real.”

Sources: themoscowtimes.com, apnews.com, news.sky.com