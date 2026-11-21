Russian armed forces have struck a venue where senior representatives of Ukraine’s military command and defense industry were meeting, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported. The statement claimed that foreign representatives from the defense sector were also among the participants.

“A venue for a meeting of senior representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defense industry, including foreign nationals, was hit,” the ministry said in a statement. The information was cited by Interfax and NEWS.ru.

Drone production facilities were also hit

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the strikes also affected energy and transport facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. Facilities for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned watercraft, as well as military airfields, were also listed.

The ministry also reported that temporary deployment points for Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries had been hit in 148 areas. In a separate statement, the Russian side said the operations had been carried out using aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery.

No information on casualties or the exact location

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not specify where the targeted facility was located, nor did it say how many people had been at the meeting. No information was released on any dead or wounded in the attack.

So far, there has been no independent confirmation of the above information, and Ukrainian authorities have also not publicly confirmed the Russian statement.

Sources: interfax.ru, news.ru