Four people have been killed and 35 injured in a fire at the „Hartha“ power plant in Basra province, southern Iraq. The figures are preliminary and were announced by the Iraqi Security and Media Cell.

The fire broke out at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday. Civil defense teams brought the blaze under control at the plant and in nearby homes, the Iraqi News Agency reported. Security forces cordoned off the area and secured the perimeter around the facility.

The injured suffered burns and inhaled smoke to varying degrees. They were transported for first aid and treatment, authorities said. „Field investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances and cause of the fire,“ the statement from the Security and Media Cell said.

Discrepancy in the initial figures

Earlier information from the Basra Health Directorate indicated two fatalities and 28 injured. These figures were cited by „Rudaw“ before the higher preliminary toll of four dead and 35 injured was announced.

Reuters, citing security officials, reported four fatalities and 30 injured, warning that the death toll could rise. At the same time, Iraqi authorities have not announced a final toll.

Fire also affected nearby homes

The flames spread to nearby houses and vehicles. According to local officials, the fire forced people living near the plant to leave their homes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed. Local reports have linked the incident to a gas pipeline explosion in the area around the plant, but the investigation must determine whether this led to the outbreak and spread of the fire.

Security officials said the power plant's operations had been suspended. „Hartha“ is located north of Basra and is among the important energy facilities in southern Iraq. Its installed capacity has been reported as 800 megawatts, while before the fire the plant was operating at around 400 megawatts.

Sources: aa.com.tr, rudaw.net, streetinsider.com