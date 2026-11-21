Widespread power outages have once again affected Crimea, which is occupied by Russia. Settlements in the Razdolnensky, Sovetsky, Pervomaisky, Saki and Kirovsky districts, as well as parts of Belogorsk, are without electricity, Krymenergo reports.

Berezovka and Orlovka have been affected in Razdolnensky District, Sovetsky in Sovetsky District, and Grishino in Pervomaisky District. In Saki District, Orekhovo has been left without electricity, while supplies to Shubino and Tokarevo have been interrupted in Kirovsky District. Mikhailovka, Kirovskoye and Yarkoye Pole have been partially blacked out. A number of streets in Belogorsk have also been affected.

According to the Russian energy company, the restrictions were imposed because of a capacity shortage. The estimated duration is between three and six hours, but the exact schedules are not guaranteed. This is because the available resources are insufficient to distribute electricity evenly.

Problems have continued since the end of October

A day earlier, the restrictions affected at least 24 settlements in Dzhankoysky District and dozens of streets in Dzhankoy itself. Outages were also reported in Leninsky, Saki, Razdolnensky, Belogorsky and Bakhchysarai districts.

Yevpatoria was also partially left without electricity, including the Slobodka and Limanovka areas, the railway station and the Kurzal district. Due to the outages, the issuance of international passports in the city has been suspended for two weeks. In Kirovsky District, a schedule of “three hours without power, nine hours with electricity” was introduced.

Widespread electricity supply problems have continued since October 24. The Russian authorities have linked them to damage to high-voltage transmission lines outside the peninsula. At the same time, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that on November 20 and during the night of November 20-21, Ukrainian forces struck an ammunition depot near Pervomayskoye in occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

New strikes and disrupted logistics

According to the General Staff, strikes were also carried out against command posts of Russian units near Pryshyb in Zaporizhzhia region and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region. A road bridge near occupied Luhansk, reportedly used by the Ukrainian military to deliver fuel, ammunition and equipment to the front, was also hit. The Ukrainian side says the consequences of the strikes are still being assessed.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing outages, the Russian authorities also announced free boat services across the Kerch Strait. The ferry link, however, has been temporarily suspended due to bad weather.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, epravda.com.ua, ru.krymr.com