Train traffic on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge has been fully restored, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said. “Train traffic on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge has been fully restored,” he said, as quoted by RBC and TASS.

Traffic was suspended following a series of attacks on the bridge in November. On November 19, traffic was initially restored on only one of the railway tracks, and passenger trains to Kerch began running on it. The first trains included services from Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as commuter trains between Taman and Kerch.

According to Kommersant, railway traffic was halted after the strikes on November 19 while specialists assessed the damage to the facility. The media outlet reported that there were no casualties in the attack.

Restoration began in stages

The first partial restoration of traffic followed the interruptions on November 16 and 17. Traffic was then restored on the railway link between Crimea and Krasnodar Krai, but the subsequent attack on November 19 led to another suspension.

Russian authorities said that elements of the bridge had been damaged in the incidents, without providing a full independent assessment of the damage. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the restoration of individual structures could take one to two months.

The full restoration of rail traffic allows trains to and from Crimea to use the bridge again along the established routes. Road traffic, however, remains a separate issue and was suspended following the latest attacks.

Sources: rbc.ru, kommersant.ru