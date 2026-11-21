The world can live without Iranian oil, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC. According to him, there are currently no tankers carrying Iranian oil at sea, and no one can buy such a resource.

“For the first time since Iran began producing oil, there is no Iranian oil on the water,” Bessent said. He added that the data which, in his view, confirm that the global market can function without Iranian supplies will be published on Saturday.

U.S., Russia and China take joint position on nuclear program

Bessent said that during the talks in Shenzhen, the United States, Russia and China had confirmed that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons.

“Iran must not possess nuclear weapons. All three countries agree on that,” the U.S. Treasury secretary said.

According to him, the three countries also identified freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a key issue. Bessent said that the night before the interview, the largest amount of oil since the beginning of the conflict had passed through the strait.

Washington will continue pressure on Tehran

The United States will maintain economic pressure on Iran until the country accepts agreements that Washington considers acceptable for ending the conflict. Bessent said that the U.S. administration would continue to tighten pressure on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“If the Iranians are really pursuing me, that means they are truly in serious trouble,” the secretary said.

Bessent confirmed that he is temporarily living on a military base because of concerns about an Iranian assassination attempt. He linked his decision to a photograph of his new home published earlier this year, accompanied by details about his location. He said that it was then that he decided to move to the base.

“Life on the military base is pleasant,” Bessent said, stressing that he had no intention of being frightened by Iranian threats.

Sources: news.bg, pressroom.versantmedia.com