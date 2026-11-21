US First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia will agree to a new ceasefire by Christmas. She said this on Fox News after being asked what she wanted for the holidays.

Melania Trump said that her greatest wish was peace throughout the world, but singled out the war in Ukraine and the need for more truces. According to her, a new cessation of hostilities could be achieved quickly if Kyiv and Moscow are ready for it.

„I would like there to be more truces... perhaps by Christmas we will have another truce,“ Melania Trump said.

She added that talks between Ukraine and Russia were already underway. In her statement, however, the first lady did not specify which representatives were taking part, where the talks were being held, or what conditions were being discussed.

So far, her words do not constitute confirmation that an agreement has been reached. They express an expectation of a new truce by Christmas, with Melania Trump herself making the possibility conditional on the readiness of both sides to reach an agreement.

Sources: focus-news.net