The Spanish government will extend the special tax on banks until the end of 2027, expecting it to generate around €1.4 billion for housing policy. The decision will be submitted for approval by the Council of Ministers on November 24, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in an interview with radio station „Onda Cero“.

„This will mean that we will collect €1.4 billion and direct it entirely towards the construction of social housing, tax breaks for tenants and the renovation of homes,“ Sánchez said.

More than 6,000 homes and 52,000 renovations

According to the government’s estimates, the revenue will make it possible to build more than 6,000 affordable homes, renovate around 52,000 existing homes and provide tax breaks to nearly 120,000 tenants during the next parliamentary term.

Sánchez clarified that if the Socialist Party remains in government after the parliamentary elections on November 29, the tax will remain in force throughout the next term. The current regime expires at the end of 2026.

The tax affects the largest banks

The rate ranges between 1 and 7 percent depending on the amount of net interest income and commissions generated by credit institutions. The highest rate applies to banks with annual revenues exceeding €5 billion.

The measure primarily affects Spain’s three largest banking groups – „Santander“, BBVA and „CaixaBank“. The special tax on windfall profits was extended for three years in December 2024 as part of measures to limit the impact of the rising cost of living.

Housing is a leading issue ahead of the elections

The new extension comes amid growing discontent over high housing and rental prices. Mass protests have taken place across Spain in recent weeks, and the housing crisis was also among the reasons for a general strike on November 11.

Sánchez called early elections for November 29. According to published opinion polls, the conservative People’s Party is ahead of the governing Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, but it will probably need the support of the far-right „Vox“ to form a government.

Sources: europapress.es, rtve.es, efe.com