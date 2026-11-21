At the beginning of November, it became known that intelligence services were holding interviews with some Russian citizens arriving in Germany. Following several reports in independent media, the German Federal Police confirmed to DW that such interviews are indeed being conducted, while clarifying that they are not part of border control procedures and are not carried out by the police. According to the authorities, the interviews are conducted by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) – Germany’s domestic intelligence service, whose tasks include combating extremism and preventing acts of sabotage.

Questions about the war and Putin

DW spoke to several Russian citizens who had to answer additional questions after passing through border control at German airports.

Alexey Chigadaev, who holds a residence permit in Germany, arrived from Kazakhstan in September. After passing through border control at Frankfurt Airport, he was asked by an employee of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to have a brief conversation. “He said that it was a voluntary conversation with citizens of the Russian Federation – so I agreed,” Chigadaev told DW.

Initially, the questions were routine: where he lived, where he studied and worked, and how he made a living. The conversation then turned to political topics. Chigadaev was asked about his family’s life in Russia, how often he visited the country, what his relatives and acquaintances thought about the war in Ukraine, and what his opinion of Vladimir Putin was. A female employee was also present and entered some data into a computer during the conversation.

Another Russian citizen, who arrived in Berlin on a tourist visa at the invitation of a relative, spoke with intelligence officers with the help of an interpreter, as he spoke very little German. He too was informed that the conversation was voluntary. He was asked why he had come to Berlin, how he made a living with his relative, whom he had voted for in the last elections in Russia, and what his life in Moscow was like. The officers were also interested in how much his trip had cost and what he planned to see in Berlin. The man said that the conversation had taken place in a friendly atmosphere and that he had not been offered any follow-up meetings.

The publication “Holod” had previously reported similar cases. In one of them, a Russian woman was invited to speak with intelligence officers at an airport in Berlin. After being informed that the conversation was voluntary, she refused and left the airport without encountering any obstacles.

Denied access to the Schengen Area

The incident that caused the greatest concern among Russian human rights defenders was described by politician Andrey Pivovarov. According to the human rights project “Consuls of the Anti-War Committee” (KAK), after passing through passport control, a Russian activist was taken to a separate room. The conversation with intelligence officers – identified in the report as representatives of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) – lasted more than an hour. The woman was questioned about Russian emigrants, including whether she suspected anyone of cooperating with the Russian intelligence services. She replied that she had no such information.

At the end of the conversation, she was offered an agreement on voluntary cooperation with the German special services – but she refused. After the conversation, the woman left the airport without hindrance and spent about another week in Germany. Several months later, she tried to enter the Schengen Area through another country, but was denied access. According to her lawyer, the document issued named Germany as the country that had imposed the restriction, citing “a threat to national security” as the reason. Human rights defenders cannot be certain that the entry ban was specifically connected with her refusal to cooperate with the German special services. According to them, the document contained no direct reference to the earlier conversation. DW is aware of only one such case, so for now there are no grounds to speak of the widespread application of such a practice.

What the counterintelligence service said

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution responded to an inquiry from DW by saying that, within its legal powers, the agency carries out various activities, including interviewing people. The agency cited the continuing high security threat in Germany as justification.

However, the intelligence service did not publicly disclose at which airports such interrogations are conducted, according to what criteria people are selected for interviews, or what questions are asked. The counterintelligence service declined to comment on specific cases – including that of the activist who was denied access to the Schengen Area.

Bundestag declines to comment on individual cases

DW also sought comment from members of the Bundestag’s Committee on Internal Affairs and received a response from Left Party MP Clara Bünger. She said she was unaware of the legal basis for questioning people when they enter Germany. In her view, the grounds for this practice should be clarified. Regarding the case of the activist who – as alleged – was denied entry to the country after speaking with an intelligence officer, Bünger explained that she had not previously heard of such cases: “If it is confirmed that the counterintelligence service is putting people on some kind of ‘blacklist’ because they refuse to cooperate with it, that would be highly scandalous.”

DW also sent an inquiry to members of the Bundestag’s parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing the special services. The office of the committee’s chairman, Marc Henrichmann, declined to comment on specific cases. The counterintelligence service, meanwhile, referred to the continuing threat to Germany’s security.

Stricter requirements for Russians entering the EU

The reports of increased scrutiny come against the backdrop of a general tightening of European policy regarding the entry of Russian citizens into the EU. Following the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the EU suspended its visa facilitation agreement with the Russian Federation. In November 2025, the European Commission (EC) further restricted the issuing of multiple-entry visas to Russians applying from within Russia. Single-entry visas became the standard, although exceptions are still made for certain categories of applicants.

Germany has also significantly reduced the number of visas issued to Russian citizens. Last year, around 20,000 short-term Schengen visas were issued – approximately 15 times fewer than in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. On September 2, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Giese said that too many tourist visas were being issued to Russians and that Berlin intended to reduce this number further. “We cannot speak of ‘normality’ while Russia is waging an aggressive war,” he said.

Germany also stepped up checks on Russians entering the country following the foiled drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The German government believes that Russia was responsible for the attempted act of sabotage, citing information from investigations and intelligence sources. Moscow denies any involvement.

Does this practice pose a risk to Russian citizens?

However, there is another side to the issue. Dmitry Zair-Bek, head of the human rights project “First Department,” reminded DW in an interview that Russian law provides for criminal liability for cooperation with foreign special services. Such voluntary interrogations are not uncommon in other countries either, he said. But in his view, Russians should bear in mind that Russian law interprets cooperation with foreign special services in a very broad sense.

“Confidentiality in such cooperation is highly conditional,” Zair-Bek believes. According to him, the Russian authorities may regard the mere fact that contact took place with a foreign intelligence service as cooperation – even if the person did not sign a document agreeing to cooperate, the human rights defender said.

Source: www.dw.com