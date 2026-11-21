A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook central Peru and was felt across much of the country, including the capital Lima. According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru, the tremor was recorded at 19:09 local time on Friday, with its epicenter about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Junín, at a depth of 129 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey also measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.7, but recorded a depth of 108 kilometers. The German Research Centre for Geosciences estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.8.

According to Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense, one person was injured in central Lima. In the Junín region, at least 35 homes and a hospital building were affected.

Landslides disrupted traffic

The earthquake caused power outages in several populated areas. Rockfalls hampered traffic on roads in the regions of Junín, Huánuco and Pasco. Landslides were also recorded along Lima’s „Costa Verde“ coastal road.

Many residents of the capital left their homes, while lawmakers evacuated the parliament building. Strong tremors were also felt in the Chanchamayo and Oxapampa areas.

Peruvian naval authorities and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no tsunami threat.

At 00:12 local time on Saturday, an aftershock measuring 5.0 was recorded in the same area. Authorities are continuing to assess the damage, and data on affected buildings and infrastructure are expected to be updated.

Peru is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire – one of the most seismically active zones in the world. Earthquakes there are mainly linked to the subduction of the Nazca oceanic plate beneath the South American Plate.

Source: news.bg