France described the new proposal for the European Union’s long-term budget as “deeply disappointing”. The draft for the 2028–2034 period was circulated by European Council President António Costa.

According to the French presidency, the document does not provide the necessary basis for reaching an agreement among the 27 member states.

“The proposal falls far short of what is needed, particularly with regard to the Common Agricultural Policy, and especially in terms of guaranteeing income support for farmers,” the statement said.

Paris added that “in its current form, the proposal by the President of the European Council does not provide a basis for an agreement”.

Agriculture is among the contentious issues

France’s position places emphasis on the future funding of the Common Agricultural Policy. Paris is insisting that guarantees for farmers’ incomes be maintained in the next multiannual financial framework.

The EU budget is the main instrument through which member states finance the Union’s common policies. These include support for agriculture, the development of new technologies, industry and scientific research.

The new financial framework will determine the priorities and funding for European policies during the seven-year period from 2028 to 2034. Negotiations are ongoing, but France’s position shows that the member states still lack the necessary agreement on key issues.

Sources: bta.bg