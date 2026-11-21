The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an alleged breach of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) – a database used by law enforcement agencies across the country. CNN reported the case, citing two people familiar with the investigation.

The NCIC contains and exchanges information on arrest warrants and is used for background checks. The statement cited by CNN said:

„The NCIC database is used by law enforcement agencies across the country to exchange information on arrest warrants and conduct background checks.“

There is currently no official information on the scope of the incident, what type of information may have been accessed, or whether any records were altered. The FBI has not provided an operational comment on the case.

Second Reported FBI Breach

The alleged breach of the NCIC is the second reported breach of an FBI system in recent months. In September, the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have gained access to sensitive personal data belonging to thousands of current and former bureau employees.

At the time, the online portal used to publish information about FBI job applicants was attacked. The bureau launched an investigation but did not publicly confirm all of the hackers’ claims about the scope and nature of the stolen data.

Separate Attack on USDA Payment System

The United States Department of Agriculture has also fallen victim to a cyberattack. According to NBC News, citing two former department employees familiar with the case, the attackers gained access to a system facilitating payments to agricultural producers.

Department employees were notified of the breach on Thursday. According to the same sources, the department fears that the payment system could be used as a „backdoor“ to access additional sensitive information. The Department of Agriculture has not publicly commented on the claims.

It has not been reported whether the attack resulted in unauthorized payments, delays in funds, or a data leak. There is also no publicly announced deadline for completing the investigation or fully restoring the affected systems.

Sources: news.bg, ktvz.com, investing.com