Tatyana Kim is stepping down as chief executive of Russian online retailer Wildberries days after the European Union added her to its sanctions list. The company’s new head is Alexey Kulikov, who has been listed as chief executive since November 19.

The change is reflected in the Russian commercial register, TASS reported. Kim is the founder of Wildberries, described as Russia’s largest online retailer.

Sanctions against Tatyana Kim

The European Union added Kim to its sanctions list on November 16. The restrictions provide for the freezing of her assets in the EU, a ban on travel to the bloc’s member states and a ban on carrying out transactions.

In its reasoning, Brussels states that Wildberries is “one of the largest taxpayers” in Russia and claims that the company operates as a supply network for the Russian armed forces, including through the sale of military and dual-use goods.

Wildberries and the Kremlin reject the claim that the company supplies the Russian army. The company said that the sanctions against Kim would not affect its operations, as it has no assets in the European Union and does not conduct business in the bloc’s member states.

Company continues operations with new director

“The sanctions will not affect the company’s operations,” Wildberries said.

Wildberries also said that the other companies in the group would continue to operate as usual. The change of chief executive is the first officially confirmed change in the company’s management since Kim was added to the sanctions list.

Kim remains associated with Wildberries as the company’s founder, but operational management has now been entrusted to Alexey Kulikov.

Sources: bta.bg, rbc.ru