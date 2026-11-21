A cargo ship heading for Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones in the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said. According to him, the incident occurred three nautical miles, or about 5.5 kilometers, from Russia’s borders.

“In the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the borders of the Russian Federation, a cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones,” Drozdenko wrote on the Max app.

The governor said the crew had been evacuated and that the extent of the damage to the vessel was being assessed. Russian authorities did not identify the ship or say who was behind the attack.

The ship caught fire

Finnish authorities said the damaged vessel had caught fire and had been carried by the current from international waters into Finland’s territorial waters. Finnish border authorities said the situation posed no danger to maritime traffic.

“Preparations are under way for potential rescue operations in cooperation with other Finnish and international services,” the Finnish border authorities said.

No deaths or injuries among the crew have been reported. The condition of the vessel, the cause of the fire and the consequences of the attack remain to be clarified.

Russia reports 464 drones shot down

Alexey Besprozvannikh, governor of the Kaliningrad Region, said the incident posed no threat to supplies to the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Alexander Drozdenko added that the threat from unmanned aerial vehicles in the Leningrad Region had been neutralized after a total of 80 drones were shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry separately reported that Russian air defenses had shot down 464 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours.

Sources: bta.bg, news.err.ee