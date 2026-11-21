Denmark called on European Union countries to take “concrete action” against Russia after Danish authorities announced that they had thwarted an assassination attempt they claim was planned by Russian intelligence.

In a document sent to the governments of EU countries, Copenhagen proposes introducing additional restrictions on Russian citizens’ access to the Schengen Area. The existence of the document was confirmed by two diplomats.

What measures Copenhagen is proposing

Among the proposals is suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. Denmark is also calling for a common Schengen policy under which Russian passports that are not biometric would not be recognized.

The measures would affect travel rules throughout the Schengen Area, rather than only the national policies of individual countries. The document states that through such steps, the EU should demonstrate European strength toward Russia.

The proposals will be discussed in Brussels

Denmark will present its ideas at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Monday. So far, the Union has not decided whether to adopt the proposed restrictions.

The initiative was prompted by the Danish authorities’ announcement that they had thwarted an assassination plot. The information provided does not specify details about the alleged target, the perpetrators or the specific actions taken as part of the investigation.

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen rejected the allegations, saying they were not supported by evidence. Thus, the claims of the Danish authorities and the Russian position remain diametrically opposed, while European countries are yet to discuss Denmark’s proposals.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.marketscreener.com